Twin Capital Management Upped Host Hotels & Resorts Reit (HST) Position By $1.08 Million; Last Week ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide has $38 highest and $38 lowest target. $38’s average target is 29.83% above currents $29.27 stock price. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. See ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) latest ratings:

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (HST) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc acquired 59,925 shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 411,660 shares with $7.78 million value, up from 351,735 last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit now has $11.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 5.67M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 6.82 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 31,556 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 376 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 415 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.03% stake. 662,820 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm reported 81,216 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Inc has 0.09% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 12,710 shares. Korea Inv owns 485,974 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 12,045 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 639,373 shares. 108,308 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Blackrock holds 0.07% or 85.36 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 13,641 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity. 248 shares were bought by LENTZ MICHAEL E, worth $4,729 on Monday, April 15.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 16,390 shares to 57,295 valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 44,740 shares and now owns 34,390 shares. Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 491,460 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 41.52 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACI Worldwide, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 33,822 shares. 19,886 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers owns 380,158 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 844,377 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Wells Fargo Mn owns 927,392 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc holds 6,306 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 5,059 shares. Starr International has 3,408 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 47 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 907,865 shares stake. Guggenheim Lc reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 36,024 shares. Cwm Llc reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings.