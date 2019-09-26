Twin Capital Management Upped Eog Resources Com (EOG) Stake By $3.63 Million; Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Flowers Foods (FLO) Position

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) stake by 166.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc acquired 39,050 shares as Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 62,465 shares with $5.82 million value, up from 23,415 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc Com now has $43.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 372,260 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Flowers Foods (FLO) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 15,141 shares as Flowers Foods (FLO)’s stock rose 10.44%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 2.12M shares with $49.28M value, down from 2.13 million last quarter. Flowers Foods now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 264,109 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.44M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) stake by 2,696 shares to 10,138 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Godaddy Inc stake by 4,610 shares and now owns 31,930 shares. Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 34.79% above currents $75.25 stock price. EOG Resources had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Hp Inc Common Stock Usd.01 stake by 77,898 shares to 26,492 valued at $551,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 25,580 shares and now owns 8,560 shares. Facebook Inc Class A Common (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.