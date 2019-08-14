Twin Capital Management Trimmed Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding By $9.80 Million; CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (CZMWF) Shorts Raised By 455%

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 39.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 233,440 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 359,380 shares with $15.26 million value, down from 592,820 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $191.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 11.74 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CZMWF) had an increase of 455% in short interest. CZMWF’s SI was 11,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 455% from 2,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 111 days are for CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CZMWF)’s short sellers to cover CZMWF’s short positions. It closed at $108 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Towercrest stated it has 6,513 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,469 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Ims Capital Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,880 shares. Wallace Cap Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 8,245 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has 3.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 435,671 shares. St Johns Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 28,193 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc reported 87,488 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.85% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 0.01% or 11,326 shares in its portfolio. Loews Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Company holds 129,760 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 59,867 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Casualty accumulated 236,400 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,970 shares to 90,960 valued at $21.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,185 shares and now owns 27,936 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A was raised too.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.91 billion. It operates through Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery divisions. It has a 65.57 P/E ratio. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

