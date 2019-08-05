Twin Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) as Share Price Declined; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $416,080

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 90,308 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 85,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 9.62M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 17,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 114,850 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, down from 132,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 3.47 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME; 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 10/05/2018 – Lilly Announces Agreement To Acquire ARMO BioSciences; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 44,079 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc accumulated 51,977 shares. Becker accumulated 3,816 shares. Roanoke Asset invested in 28,359 shares or 1.71% of the stock. 79,577 are owned by Bokf Na. Argi Ltd Company stated it has 3,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 5,261 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kessler Invest Group Limited Company holds 4.24% or 32,751 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability holds 389 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Private Advsrs has 11.21% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oppenheimer And holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 61,852 shares. Hudock Cap Llc owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,203 shares. Primecap Com Ca owns 43.24 million shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. 2,847 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd. Federated Pa has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.11M worth of stock.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,440 shares to 122,310 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A Common (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares to 15,493 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,327 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.