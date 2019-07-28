Twin Capital Management Stake in National Instruments (NATI) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Sysco (SYY) Holder Baxter Bros Decreased Holding by $594,264 as Shares Rose

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 31,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 82,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 114,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 918,397 shares traded or 36.07% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century has 0.05% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Guggenheim Limited Liability stated it has 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 24,500 shares. 15,400 are owned by Laurion Capital Mngmt L P. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 9,817 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm invested in 0% or 110 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 5,223 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.66M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Secor Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 44,765 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 135,798 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Zacks invested in 118,802 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.62 million shares stake. Parkside Bancshares And invested 0.03% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 1.94 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $90,175 activity. KODOSKY JEFFREY L had sold 2,000 shares worth $88,940 on Monday, February 4.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,820 shares to 494,485 shares, valued at $26.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 17,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mcrae Management invested in 0.1% or 3,460 shares. Connors Investor invested in 0.36% or 40,068 shares. Kbc Nv has 109,081 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Com Lc has invested 0.16% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Perkins Coie has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company reported 11,568 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.06% or 497,248 shares. Inv Of America reported 3,120 shares. California-based Montecito Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Duncker Streett & Incorporated invested in 48,057 shares or 0.74% of the stock.