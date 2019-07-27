Twin Capital Management Stake in Eog Resources Com (EOG) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Holding Has Lifted by Moab Capital Partners Llc

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 29,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Retail Bank owns 396,884 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Drexel Morgan stated it has 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 17,501 were accumulated by Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability. Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Washington accumulated 57,385 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 168,826 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,259 shares. 74,297 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Llc. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Co Limited Liability Com has invested 1.74% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.27% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co owns 502,102 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Common (NYSE:COP) by 6,820 shares to 209,410 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08 million for 14.34 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,351 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc. West Oak Capital Ltd accumulated 42 shares. Westfield Capital LP invested in 60,656 shares. 168,829 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Hudson Valley Investment Adv accumulated 9,503 shares. State Street Corp holds 6.97M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 1,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested in 3,130 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,150 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Co holds 0.25% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 14,367 shares. 9,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. First Midwest State Bank Division holds 12,265 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alps Advsr invested in 2,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 22,000 shares.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70 million shares to 315,750 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 53,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.