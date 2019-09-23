Twin Capital Management Raised Its Visa Class A Shares Common (V) Position; Csx (CSX) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 66336% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 16,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 16,609 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 13.40M shares traded or 145.89% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common (V) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 56,560 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82 million, up from 48,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94M shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department stated it has 4,985 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 325 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Capital Guardian holds 0.94% or 900,987 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers reported 8,422 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Whitnell holds 0.51% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 160,093 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.22% or 146,242 shares in its portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt holds 91,442 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,052 shares. Legacy Private Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 23,322 shares. 7,200 were reported by Laurion Cap Management L P.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 72,217 shares to 1,734 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 18,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com Stk (NYSE:WM) by 33,780 shares to 7,740 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,340 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (NYSE:PHM).