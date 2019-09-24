Twin Capital Management Position in Pepsico Com (PEP) Decreased by $6.75 Million as Share Value Rose; Rodgers Brothers Has Increased Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 12,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 32,179 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, up from 20,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 3.16 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 51,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 135,048 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71M, down from 186,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.43M shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 36,260 shares to 76,210 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc Com by 26,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc Com (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd reported 9,564 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 3,921 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Svcs accumulated 1,809 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru has 12,897 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian holds 0.02% or 8,700 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest owns 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,694 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Company reported 393,328 shares. 8,638 are held by Covington Investment Advsr. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,875 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 45,130 shares. Essex Svcs holds 23,628 shares. Paragon Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 927 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 14,082 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj owns 2,210 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.79% or 5.56M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.39% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 193,421 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 35,203 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Icon Advisers holds 0.29% or 108,000 shares. Numerixs Technologies reported 20,200 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 885,174 shares. Green Square Lc has invested 0.83% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.05% or 155,177 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Strs Ohio accumulated 1.56M shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1.99 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

More recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 17,905 shares to 66,165 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,561 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).