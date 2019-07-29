Twin Capital Management Position in Macys Com Stk (M) Increased by $2.69 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, S Muoio & Company Trimmed Holding

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1145.01. About 61,782 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com Stk (M) by 873.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 111,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,740 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 12,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 2.25 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tilly’s, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TLYS) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of E-commerce – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mallinckrodt plc’s (NYSE:MNK) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 52,700 shares to 252,279 shares, valued at $25.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc Com by 50,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,425 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.17 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 521 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 2,733 shares. Primecap Ca owns 4,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 172,372 were accumulated by Legal General Group Pcl. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 12 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Lc In has invested 4% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Petrus Tru Communications Lta has invested 4.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greystone Managed Investments reported 8,698 shares. Yorktown & Research Inc reported 420 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 140 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company reported 2,782 shares. Todd Asset Limited has invested 1.47% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Utah Retirement Sys owns 4,711 shares.