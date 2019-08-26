Twin Capital Management Lowered Its Cme Group Com Stk (CME) Position; Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Cme Group Inc Com Stk (CME) stake by 42.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 14,050 shares as Cme Group Inc Com Stk (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 18,760 shares with $3.09 million value, down from 32,810 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Com Stk now has $75.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.55 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 18/05/2018 – Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat

Among 5 analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda (LON:AML), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aston Martin Lagonda has GBX 1800 highest and GBX 529 lowest target. GBX 1006.20’s average target is 111.65% above currents GBX 475.4 stock price. Aston Martin Lagonda had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. See Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported 0.59% stake. Buckhead Capital Limited Com accumulated 16,309 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.14% or 97,422 shares. Syntal Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,502 shares or 0.19% of the stock. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Products Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 60,000 shares. First National Bank & Trust Trust owns 7,725 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 285,910 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Webster National Bank N A stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 78,243 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 13,462 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -7.49% below currents $211.22 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $193 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) stake by 17,160 shares to 25,580 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) stake by 4,370 shares and now owns 25,510 shares. Dover Corp 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt (NYSE:DOV) was raised too.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, makes, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.08 billion GBP. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

More recent Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. Also Reuters.com published the news titled: “Aston Martin skids on market debut – Reuters” on October 02, 2018. Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Aston Martin Presents the DBS GT Zagato + at $8-M Per – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.