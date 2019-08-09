Twin Capital Management Lifted Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $3.67 Million as Valuation Declined; Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Position

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,815 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 100,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 26.72 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 9,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 69,082 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.35 million, up from 59,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME) by 14,050 shares to 18,760 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,440 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO).

