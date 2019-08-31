Twin Capital Management Increases Position in Valero Energy Com Stk New (VLO); Apple (AAPL) Holder Btr Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $814,023 as Valuation Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (VLO) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 5,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 122,310 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, up from 116,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.37 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,405 shares to 134,593 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,630 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK).

