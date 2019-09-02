Twin Capital Management Increases Holding in Medtronic Plc Ordinary (MDT); As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Ordinary (MDT) by 139.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 29,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 21,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Ordinary for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 1,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,271 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 5,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% or 529,730 shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Company owns 265 shares. Indiana-based Donaldson Llc has invested 2.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 610,928 were reported by Van Eck Associates. Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 5.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 2.56M shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 16,160 shares. 2,453 are held by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. Hayek Kallen Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Rhenman Prtn Asset owns 168,842 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 1.10 million shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.45% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Vanguard Inc invested in 111.69M shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 17,716 shares to 114,850 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 44,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,390 shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

