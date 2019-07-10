Twin Capital Management Increased By $1.90 Million Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding; Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased By $11.01 Million Its World Accep Del (WRLD) Position

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 47.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc acquired 22,590 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 69,730 shares with $5.93 million value, up from 47,140 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $10.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 1.22 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased World Accep Corp Del (WRLD) stake by 12.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 94,100 shares as World Accep Corp Del (WRLD)’s stock rose 15.95%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 647,845 shares with $75.88M value, down from 741,945 last quarter. World Accep Corp Del now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $168.49. About 63,501 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has risen 21.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M; 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18; 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD)

Analysts await World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 21.30% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.69 per share. WRLD’s profit will be $19.08M for 20.55 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.22 actual EPS reported by World Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.66, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold WRLD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.72% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 95,336 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) for 2,102 shares. Citigroup owns 6,444 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) reported 19,126 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 4,020 shares. Regions Financial reported 557 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 6,514 shares. Invesco Limited reported 34,053 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 2,707 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) for 17 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Weber Alan W holds 1,069 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased On Deck Cap Inc stake by 1.09 million shares to 5.17M valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Rafael Hldgs Inc was raised too.

