Twin Capital Management Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.11 Million; Highland Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Position by $1.10 Million; Market Value Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 248,620 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 1,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.75 million, up from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME) by 14,050 shares to 18,760 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV).

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.58 million for 7.79 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

