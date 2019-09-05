Twin Capital Management Holds Stake in Intel Com (INTC); As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased Its Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 26,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 494,485 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.55M, up from 467,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.47M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 53,506 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 74,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,600 shares to 32,017 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Ltd holds 14,440 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Permanens Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 20,102 shares. Atria Invests Lc has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,973 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sageworth Trust reported 200 shares stake. First Mercantile Co stated it has 15,435 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 5.49 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com. Northern owns 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22.54M shares. Charter has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.47M shares. Exane Derivatives has 14,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bennicas Associate Incorporated, California-based fund reported 29,175 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 31,190 shares to 82,830 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,295 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co A Com.

