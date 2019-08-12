Twin Capital Management Holds Holding in Netflix.Com (NFLX); Sei Investments Company Cut American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake by $1.66 Million; Valuation Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 723,107 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43 million, down from 798,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix.Com Inc (NFLX) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 1,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 21,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, up from 20,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 21,355 shares to 195,770 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,927 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 630,825 shares. Beech Hill Advisors owns 4,150 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coastline Trust holds 0.43% or 8,108 shares in its portfolio. Clough Prtnrs LP holds 40,121 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd owns 548,000 shares for 5.46% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech stated it has 895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,045 were reported by Coldstream Capital Mgmt. Whale Rock Cap Management Limited Liability has 669,147 shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Murphy Mgmt Inc invested in 0.33% or 6,023 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 277 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability invested in 254,976 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 10,143 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,590 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,256 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 6,499 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 78,597 shares to 103,805 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 7,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.