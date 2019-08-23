Twin Capital Management Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Has Lifted by $1.56 Million as Share Value Rose; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Cut Stake as Shares Declined

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 13,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 687,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04 million, up from 673,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.77. About 21.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $4.305. About 16.17 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 125,941 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd holds 0.22% or 22,950 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 61,025 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 406,709 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 21,459 shares. 905,322 were reported by Mufg Americas Corporation. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rnc Mngmt Limited Company invested 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Firsthand Capital Mgmt has 4.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,937 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 752,203 shares. Charter reported 97,302 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 31,190 shares to 82,830 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc Common (NYSE:PLD) by 48,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,300 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Borr Drilling Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean (RIG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.