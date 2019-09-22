Twin Capital Management Holding in F5 Network Com (FFIV) Has Decreased by $1.95 Million as Market Value Declined; Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in F5 Network Inc Com (FFIV) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 21,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 35,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Network Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 432,006 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) by 14,820 shares to 29,525 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil owns 40,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 653,083 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.28% or 144,107 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 0.5% or 3.24M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 3.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.06M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.92M shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt accumulated 96,745 shares. Automobile Association invested in 6.65 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 324,703 shares. Barry Investment Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,007 shares. Jennison Ltd Llc reported 6.54 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,882 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Hi (DEM) by 13,570 shares to 35,845 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 36,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.