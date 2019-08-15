Twin Capital Management Holding in Cme Group Com Stk (CME) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; North Point Portfolio Managers Lowered Open Text (OTEX) Stake by $2.76 Million

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (CME) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 14,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 18,760 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 471,410 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 22,590 shares to 69,730 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Massachusetts-based Adage Partners Gp has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cap Interest Ca accumulated 43,475 shares or 0.85% of the stock. The Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 11,813 are owned by Stanley. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 99,357 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 32,349 were reported by Finemark National Bank & Trust And. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Llc has 2,502 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 697,391 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gideon Advsr accumulated 0.75% or 12,709 shares. 260 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated. Davenport Co Lc owns 270,659 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP owns 151,349 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.