Twin Capital Management Holding in Centene Common (CNC) Has Upped by $3.42 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Lowered Stake by $1.47 Million

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 334,427 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Common (CNC) by 100.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 64,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 129,030 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 64,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 52,700 shares to 252,279 shares, valued at $25.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

