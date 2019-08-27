Twin Capital Management Holding in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) Upped by $489,280 as Valuation Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Benin Management Has Lowered Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 133,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54M, up from 130,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $195.99. About 487,631 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 1.55M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,065 shares to 10,939 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wade G W Inc invested in 0.12% or 15,500 shares. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0.03% or 156,934 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bahl & Gaynor holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.95M shares. 29,249 were accumulated by M Hldgs Securities. Valmark Advisers Incorporated accumulated 3,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 114,833 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Corp reported 118,947 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested in 0.14% or 24,365 shares. Btim Corporation owns 60,249 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 7,664 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 17,120 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co A Com by 15,130 shares to 12,760 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,190 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO).