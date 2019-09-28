Twin Capital Management Has Upped Simon Property Group Com (SPG) Stake by $515,160; Motco Lowered Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $5.55 Million

Motco decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 46,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 91 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 46,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 1.08 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc Com (SPG) by 93.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $157.96. About 1.29M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16,556 shares to 120,776 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 18.24 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Management Incorporated stated it has 2,171 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 44,904 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 2,800 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has 0.56% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 21,072 shares. Burney Com invested in 71,391 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Temasek (Private), Singapore-based fund reported 1.73M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 33 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Tru Com reported 8,097 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 0.08% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 12,001 shares. Bokf Na reported 19,255 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 51,655 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Counselors has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

