Twin Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Dover 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt (DOV) as Shares Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Coe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $875,457

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt (DOV) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,160 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 105,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 889,419 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 233,440 shares to 359,380 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 21,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,770 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Spurgeon William sold $1.14M. Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08M worth of stock. Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of stock or 7,272 shares.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can This Value Stock Keep Soaring in 2019? – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dover Digital Printing to Showcase New Technologies at ITMA – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Takes Chillier Stance On Dover Due To Refrigeration Market Pressures – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,480 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 8,474 shares. Trexquant LP reported 0.06% stake. 71 are owned by Enterprise Financial Svcs. 15,172 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 69,655 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.54% or 960,459 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 385 were reported by Dubuque Bank & Trust. M&T Bank owns 131,403 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.44% or 17,670 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 1.41% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.76% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 26,508 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 700 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares to 53,769 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,366 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst: Buy This Outperforming Shipping Giant – Schaeffers Research” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul /Backhaul Double Album Of Freight – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Corp. – Diving Into The Company’s EBITDA Scenarios – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc has 0.47% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 962,380 shares. Psagot House owns 1,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 21,337 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 157,366 shares. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.99% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Monarch Management Incorporated accumulated 0.26% or 6,409 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 272,339 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 104,380 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Capital invested in 3,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,586 shares stake. Diligent Lc has 0.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,297 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,857 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser has 2,579 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.