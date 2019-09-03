Twin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $5.32 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Ipg Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 70,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, down from 90,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $284.62. About 636,521 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 75 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 8,665 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877.16 million, up from 8,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 3.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT) by 250 shares to 6,384 shares, valued at $864.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,360 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,970 shares to 90,960 shares, valued at $21.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.