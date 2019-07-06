Twin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Holding by $326,270; Marshall & Sullivan Lowered Nordstrom (JWN) Stake by $329,208

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 4,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,440 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 9,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 680,950 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 2.22M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric; 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 162,098 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 2,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btim holds 27,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 525,567 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 395,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Hyman Charles D holds 0.08% or 16,992 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,789 shares. Perkins Coie holds 1,550 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 9 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 426 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 106,046 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 6,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $122.53M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retail check: Discounters up, department stores down – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Lions Gate’s Starz in Play, Urban Outfitters’ Puzzling Sell-Off – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Take Rain Check On Nordstrom After ‘Eh’ Q3 Report – Benzinga” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Worst S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 10,380 shares to 39,950 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix.Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen: Growth, Value, And Dividends As Easy As ‘ABC’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare stocks under pressure ahead of Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump: Obamacare replacement will come after election – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis Sold $9. … – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $332.21 million for 13.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.