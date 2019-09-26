Twin Capital Management Has Raised Expedia (EXPE) Position by $809,970; As Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Parnassus Investments Has Decreased by $66.69 Million Its Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 24,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 18,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 543,842 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 803,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 5.45M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457.06 million, down from 6.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 1.52M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,566 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited stated it has 775,942 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has 13,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions reported 1,649 shares stake. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.41% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 150 were reported by Hm Payson And. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 2,112 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 40,335 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc has 5,472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Next Finance Gp holds 0% or 20 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.01% or 129 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 48,050 shares. 7,237 were accumulated by Blair William And Comm Il. 3,775 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Quantum Capital invested 0.36% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc Common (NYSE:ALLY) by 20,130 shares to 233,660 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 27,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,680 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Expedia Group Signs Industry-First Agreement to Become Optimized Distributor of Marriott International Wholesale Rates – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Uber Stock Is Barreling Toward Worthlessness Without a Turnaround Plan – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXPE vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Hidden Reason Booking Holdings May Be a Better Stock Than Expedia – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86 million for 32.07 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) by 22,762 shares to 538,015 shares, valued at $83.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) by 249,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).