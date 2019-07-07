Twin Capital Management Has Raised Dover 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt (DOV) Position; Stratus Properties (STRS) Sentiment Is 0.82

Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 17 trimmed and sold holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.40 million shares, down from 3.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stratus Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Dover Corp 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt (DOV) stake by 6.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc acquired 6,520 shares as Dover Corp 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 112,160 shares with $10.52M value, up from 105,640 last quarter. Dover Corp 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt now has $14.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 856,594 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased S&P Global Inc Com stake by 50,605 shares to 3,425 valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO) stake by 3,495 shares and now owns 53,050 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DOV in report on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, January 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Btim has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 64,735 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability reported 2,873 shares. Voloridge Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 14,800 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 12,397 are held by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And owns 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 3,147 shares. Carroll Financial Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). World Asset Mgmt reported 11,417 shares. 8,400 are owned by Quantres Asset Mngmt. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability invested in 439,891 shares. Advisor Prtn Llc holds 0.07% or 5,511 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc invested in 2,285 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 3,351 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08M worth of stock or 12,363 shares. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M. $641,609 worth of stock was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,184 shares valued at $196,713 was made by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Stratus Properties Inc. for 1.25 million shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 133,131 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakmont Corp has 0.3% invested in the company for 81,402 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 40,950 shares.

