Twin Capital Management Has Raised By $3.67 Million Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position; SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (SCPAF) SI Increased By 29.7%

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) had an increase of 29.7% in short interest. SCPAF’s SI was 39,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 29.7% from 30,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 393 days are for SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)’s short sellers to cover SCPAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc acquired 9,620 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 69,082 shares with $26.35 million value, up from 59,462 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $204.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Landesbank with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) stake by 7,190 shares to 89,765 valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 23,158 shares and now owns 330,927 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&Co has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 526,940 shares. Hills Savings Bank And Com reported 8,437 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. 157,227 were reported by Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Wright Ser Inc owns 16,544 shares. Btim has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Victory Mngmt stated it has 51,869 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bank reported 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Company has invested 2.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,130 are owned by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Grimes & reported 29,208 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 1,595 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

