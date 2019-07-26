Twin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $5.32 Million as Valuation Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 39,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,971 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 49,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 1.22 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54M, down from 304,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $116.3. About 7.42M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc Com Stk (NYSE:M) by 111,920 shares to 124,740 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 4,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Adirondack Trust Comm has invested 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ejf Cap Lc reported 0.02% stake. California-based Private Mngmt Group Inc has invested 2.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc owns 44,856 shares. Bristol John W Communications Ny reported 1.00 million shares stake. 417,879 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jackson Wealth Llc has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 46,930 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clough Cap Prtn Lp stated it has 78,200 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. New Vernon Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,253 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,611 shares. Washington Tru Company has 406,129 shares. 270,477 were reported by Braun Stacey Assocs Inc. Northeast Consultants owns 188,934 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,266 shares to 20,224 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 106,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190. The insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74M.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 11.58 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 18,555 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 16,512 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Company has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 600 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mgmt. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.08% or 48,213 shares. Adage Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 214,800 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 6,698 shares. Hendershot Investments reported 1,825 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust owns 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,113 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Llc holds 0.5% or 60,205 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 109,701 shares. Eastern Financial Bank accumulated 2,886 shares. Melvin Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.77% stake. Stifel Finance Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).