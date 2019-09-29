Twin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) Holding as Stock Rose; Sir Capital Management LP Holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Decreased as Shares Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The hedge fund held 116,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 313,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 3.10 million shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Inds Inc (HE) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 12,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 105,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, down from 118,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Electric Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 232,019 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 27,800 shares. 237,923 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 558 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 0.38% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 60,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 75,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 15,368 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Blackrock reported 10.10M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 20,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 34,048 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 9,808 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 972 shares or 0% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs, California-based fund reported 5,130 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 177,436 shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 36,260 shares to 76,210 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 13,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 103,745 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Com accumulated 10,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Quantitative Inv Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 100,750 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Advisory Net Ltd Com reported 7,752 shares stake. Amer Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Parametric Lc has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 730,785 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 12,005 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Corecommodity Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 30,572 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Gru holds 5,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 56,052 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.