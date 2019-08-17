Twin Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.32 Million; Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position by $754,089

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 1,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 38,224 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64M, down from 39,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $665.19. About 210,496 shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 252,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54M, down from 304,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 0.03% or 1,170 shares. 671 are held by Northeast Invest. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 36,632 shares. Harding Loevner L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 145 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 3,161 shares stake. Gw Henssler & Limited invested in 498 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,327 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 657 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fjarde Ap stated it has 7,942 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd has 1,754 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 413 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 257 shares to 5,194 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M has invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Personal Capital reported 476,516 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 5.28 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.95 million shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 169,780 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Grimes And Com has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Communication Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,179 shares. Annex Advisory Lc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Financial Advisory Serv Inc owns 4,193 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 117,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Sand Hill Global Ltd invested in 68,354 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Com Nj reported 186,705 shares. Farmers holds 102,541 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. 52,934 were accumulated by Invest House Ltd Com. New England Rech Management reported 8,058 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,820 shares to 494,485 shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (NYSE:ACN) by 2,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV).