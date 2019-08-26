Twin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Eog Resources Com (EOG) Stake as Market Value Declined; Next Century Growth Investors Maintains Stake in Liveperson (LPSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 23,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 29,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 440,986 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 31,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 423,456 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 391,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 48,574 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,430 shares to 124,880 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 68,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,338 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.