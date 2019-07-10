Twin Capital Management Has Decreased Home Depot Com (HD) Stake By $3.13 Million; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 22.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 16,390 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 57,295 shares with $10.99 million value, down from 73,685 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $233.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 1.94M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. See TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 1.29 million shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $31.70 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE to assist Israel in creating secondary tech stock exchange – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity. MITTS HEATH A also sold $1.07M worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.15% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru Company holds 0.52% or 52,563 shares. Cleararc reported 0.12% stake. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,451 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 193,980 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,499 shares. Hl Limited Liability owns 1.50 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 14 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 67,800 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 2,800 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 2,837 shares in its portfolio. 14,535 are owned by United Capital Advisers. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc reported 59,951 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 21 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,196 shares. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Point Prns Limited Liability holds 3,154 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 2.29% or 39,585 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greystone Managed Invs holds 63,327 shares. Creative Planning has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 262,622 shares. Barr E S & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,147 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,662 shares. State Street holds 52.91M shares. Private Advisor Limited has 107,763 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 3,412 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Nadler Financial Group accumulated 2,739 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 29,857 shares stake. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 8,900 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Facebook Inc Class A Common (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 15,150 shares to 178,482 valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix.Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,395 shares and now owns 21,770 shares. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $194 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.