Twin Capital Management Has Cut Waste Mgmt Del Com Stk (WM) Stake; ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED (ZURVY) Shorts Raised By 28.95%

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had an increase of 28.95% in short interest. ZURVY’s SI was 73,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 28.95% from 57,000 shares previously. With 234,300 avg volume, 0 days are for ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s short sellers to cover ZURVY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 34,235 shares traded. Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com Stk (WM) stake by 81.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 33,780 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com Stk (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 7,740 shares with $893,000 value, down from 41,520 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com Stk now has $49.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) stake by 11,400 shares to 29,120 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vaneck Vec stake by 35,590 shares and now owns 168,945 shares. Ishares International Select D (IDV) was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $486.93 million for 25.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $118.25’s average target is 1.41% above currents $116.61 stock price. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

