Twin Capital Management Has Cut Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.20 Million Its Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) stake by 15.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc analyzed 6,850 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK)'s stock declined 0.18%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 38,360 shares with $6.75M value, down from 45,210 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corp. now has $4.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.13. About 854,152 shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) stake by 10.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc analyzed 5,490 shares as Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW)'s stock declined 13.04%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 46,610 shares with $3.32 million value, down from 52,100 last quarter. Arrow Electrs Inc now has $6.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 383,197 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 23.89% above currents $143.13 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research on Monday, August 19 to “Buy”. Susquehanna upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Positive” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 889 are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc owns 245,281 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 2,921 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 2,330 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated accumulated 1.3% or 14,209 shares. Cookson Peirce & invested in 7,850 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,681 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 325,843 shares. Fosun Interest reported 4,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 2,915 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Brinker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Axa reported 92,700 shares stake.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.43 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) stake by 26,000 shares to 39,137 valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Altair Engineering Inc stake by 123,695 shares and now owns 129,595 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 8.79M shares. Virtu Ltd invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% or 137,525 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.07% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Moreover, Globeflex Cap Lp has 0.23% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 408,691 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. 26,740 were reported by Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability. 963,202 were reported by Geode Limited. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 76,190 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 6,430 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com owns 4,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.31% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tudor Corporation Et Al has 3,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 86,502 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).