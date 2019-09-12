Twin Capital Management Has Boosted Simon Property Group Com (SPG) Holding; Dean Foods Co (DF) Sentiment Is 0.69

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Simon Property Group Inc Com (SPG) stake by 93.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc acquired 3,240 shares as Simon Property Group Inc Com (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 6,700 shares with $1.07M value, up from 3,460 last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc Com now has $46.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $155.51. About 352,459 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Dean Foods Co (DF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 59 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 86 sold and reduced equity positions in Dean Foods Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 79.51 million shares, up from 79.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dean Foods Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 46 Increased: 39 New Position: 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bessemer invested in 1,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 23,336 shares. Rowland & Communication Counsel Adv holds 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,045 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 7.61% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 6.47 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 3,268 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jnba invested in 0% or 23 shares. Macquarie Gp Incorporated stated it has 373,901 shares. California-based Capital Glob Investors has invested 0.47% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Enterprise Fincl Corporation reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Management owns 120,347 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 40.90 million shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 258,054 shares. 60,809 are held by British Columbia Mgmt.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) stake by 20,837 shares to 42,503 valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 44,825 shares and now owns 69,895 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 9.11% above currents $155.51 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust.

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company for 2.15 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 740,200 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,918 shares.

The stock increased 5.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 1.83M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (DF) has declined 85.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 15/03/2018 – FOOD LION TO END MILK SUPPLY RELATIONSHIP W/ DEAN: SPOKESWOMAN; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Raw Milk Costs Fell 16%; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: SEEING HIGHER INFLATION FOR FREIGHT, RESIN, FUEL; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – UNDER FORWARD OUTLOOK, IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO MITIGATE EXPECTED HEADWINDS IN NON-DAIRY INPUT COSTS; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME

Analysts await Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Dean Foods Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $191.14 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.