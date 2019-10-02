Twin Capital Management Cut Mckesson (MCK) Position by $1.90 Million; General American Investors Company Has Upped Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) Position

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) by 129.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 39,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, up from 30,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 1.24 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 14,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 35,459 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 49,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 1.51 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 13,910 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Hi (DEM).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.15M for 9.20 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 335,984 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 20,227 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 547,645 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.32% or 30,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 135,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com owns 32,359 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.02% or 3,262 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 1,546 shares stake. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 257,195 shares. Commerce Bancshares stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Putnam Lc invested in 0.1% or 334,460 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 6,121 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested 0.12% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Conning Inc invested in 3,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) by 1.95M shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US shale firms cut budgets, staff as oil-price outlook dims – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil CEO: Don’t Expect an M&A Wave Yet – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources CEO to retire – Dallas Business Journal” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers invested in 0% or 82 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,972 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 17,888 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communications reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 2,778 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voya Investment Limited has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Svcs Net Lc reported 0.03% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 42,476 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 127 shares. 274,748 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Martin Currie owns 0.31% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 28,081 shares.