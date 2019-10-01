Twin Capital Management Cut Its Marriott Intl New Com Stk (MAR) Holding; Clearsign Combustion (CLIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Clearsign Combustion Corp (CLIR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 8 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 7 sold and decreased their holdings in Clearsign Combustion Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.23 million shares, up from 2.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clearsign Combustion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk (MAR) stake by 25.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 12,380 shares as Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 36,560 shares with $5.13 million value, down from 48,940 last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk now has $40.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 789,738 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 20.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) stake by 39,050 shares to 62,465 valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 6,090 shares and now owns 24,840 shares. Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Hi (DEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit accumulated 41,665 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 13,900 shares. Mutual Of America Cap holds 40,940 shares. Monetary Management Group stated it has 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 14,087 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 4,725 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Sarasin & Partners Llp accumulated 2.61% or 1.07 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cleararc Capital Inc reported 4,208 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Essex Svcs Inc owns 2,803 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. United Advisers Lc invested in 0.05% or 56,683 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 112,808 shares. 2,312 are owned by Plancorp Limited. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1,968 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott International – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock has $14800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 9.07% above currents $124.23 stock price. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, September 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 21. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. The company has market cap of $32.04 million. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. It currently has negative earnings.

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 1.42% of its portfolio in ClearSign Combustion Corporation for 1.67 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Llc owns 95,995 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 64,730 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $101,240 activity.

