Twin Capital Management Cut Apple (AAPL) Position By $4.38 Million; Shorts at Mitek Systems (MITK) Lowered By 3.63%

Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) had a decrease of 3.63% in short interest. MITK’s SI was 917,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.63% from 951,900 shares previously. With 415,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK)’s short sellers to cover MITK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 85,361 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 23,158 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 330,927 shares with $62.86 million value, down from 354,085 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $882.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $195.27. About 20.02 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video)

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Visa Inc Class A Shares Common (NYSE:V) stake by 10,135 shares to 48,680 valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oge Energy Corp Com $Us (NYSE:OGE) stake by 39,210 shares and now owns 211,040 shares. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank & Tru reported 203,330 shares. King Luther Management Corporation owns 2.00M shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invest Service Llc invested in 4.2% or 32,428 shares. Foster & Motley Inc owns 94,004 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Nexus Invest Management has invested 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Ser Incorporated invested in 3.6% or 62,661 shares. Paragon Cap Lc holds 0.37% or 4,068 shares in its portfolio. 28,006 were accumulated by Chemung Canal. Northside Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.17% or 2,214 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 216,128 shares or 11.76% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 3.38% or 25.11M shares. Mrj Capital holds 4.75% or 41,688 shares. Becker Management Incorporated accumulated 429,477 shares. Mondrian Limited has 415,317 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability invested in 2.67% or 63,313 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Mitek Systems, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 27,065 shares. 11,680 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 15,780 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prescott Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 616,225 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 8,174 shares. Oberweis Asset accumulated 158,000 shares. 63,026 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 110,048 shares. 51,988 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. State Street accumulated 596,853 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 12,904 shares.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $386.50 million. The firm applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $254,162 activity. $127,081 worth of stock was sold by Ritter Stephen on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitek Systems has $15 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $13.83’s average target is 43.76% above currents $9.62 stock price. Mitek Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Roth Capital maintained Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.