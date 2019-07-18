Twin Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Archer (ADM); Franklin Street Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) by $524,447 as Share Price Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 51,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 184,870 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 132,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 1.56M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,179 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, down from 241,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought $256,542. Shares for $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Lc invested in 0.75% or 30,586 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pictet Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.24 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 845,549 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Apg Asset Nv has 128,496 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has 0.29% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Investment Lc has invested 1.7% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bowling Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). City has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 52,700 shares to 252,279 shares, valued at $25.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 233,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,380 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Common (NYSE:PLD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard & Poor’s Dep Rcpts (SPY) by 1,551 shares to 15,025 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 1,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.