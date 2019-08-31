Twin Capital Management Boosted By $1.56 Million Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake; Limoneira CO (LMNR) Shorts Increased By 15.67%

Twin Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc acquired 13,360 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 687,130 shares with $81.04 million value, up from 673,770 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services

Limoneira CO (NASDAQ:LMNR) had an increase of 15.67% in short interest. LMNR’s SI was 787,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.67% from 680,400 shares previously. With 67,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Limoneira CO (NASDAQ:LMNR)’s short sellers to cover LMNR’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 63,095 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Exchange Cap Mngmt has 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin Service holds 177,441 shares. First Utd Retail Bank Trust holds 0.65% or 8,941 shares. Grimes & Comm Inc holds 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 170,850 shares. Shayne And Llc reported 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.73M are held by Comm Bank. 56,401 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. Knott David M has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Maple Mngmt has 5.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 193,934 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.45 million shares stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company stated it has 1.31 million shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Arrow Corp stated it has 117,310 shares. Pinnacle Com, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 21,459 shares. 35,087 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Company.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased S&P Global Inc Com stake by 50,605 shares to 3,425 valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) stake by 7,190 shares and now owns 89,765 shares. Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO) was reduced too.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity. Teague Alex M also bought $9,850 worth of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $303.26 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 122.7 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 29,754 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 72,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.11% or 26,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). State Street accumulated 244,573 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Ser Group Inc has 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 265,927 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 12,816 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 80,881 shares. Next Century Growth reported 595,665 shares. 38,405 are held by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc. Citigroup stated it has 4,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc invested in 0% or 1,228 shares.