Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Both Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 17.61 N/A -1.31 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 7.74 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Twilio Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Twilio Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Twilio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Twilio Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.04% for Twilio Inc. with consensus price target of $155.38.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Twilio Inc. and Workiva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 67.2%. 0.5% are Twilio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Twilio Inc. beats Workiva Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.