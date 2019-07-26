Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

We are comparing Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 127 24.74 N/A -1.31 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 9 16.22 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Twilio Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Twilio Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Twilio Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival UP Fintech Holding Limited is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Twilio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Twilio Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Twilio Inc.’s consensus target price is $152.89, while its potential upside is 3.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Twilio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.4% of UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Twilio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68% UP Fintech Holding Limited -23.11% -57.05% 0% 0% 0% -24.45%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has 51.68% stronger performance while UP Fintech Holding Limited has -24.45% weaker performance.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.