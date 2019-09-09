Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

This is a contrast between Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 18.13 N/A -1.31 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Twilio Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Twilio Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Twilio Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Twilio Inc.’s average price target is $153.11, while its potential upside is 37.37%. Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 111.73%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Twilio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares and 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. 0.5% are Twilio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was more bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.