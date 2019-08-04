Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Both Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 128 19.15 N/A -1.31 0.00 Qualys Inc. 86 10.84 N/A 1.47 58.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Twilio Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Twilio Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Qualys Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Twilio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Twilio Inc. and Qualys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Qualys Inc. 1 3 4 2.50

Twilio Inc. has a consensus price target of $153.11, and a 14.52% upside potential. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc.’s consensus price target is $91.38, while its potential upside is 10.02%. The results provided earlier shows that Twilio Inc. appears more favorable than Qualys Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Twilio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Twilio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Qualys Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.