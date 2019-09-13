Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twilio Inc.
|132
|16.90
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|PAR Technology Corporation
|25
|2.18
|N/A
|-1.67
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Twilio Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twilio Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.6%
|-7.5%
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.2%
|-25.1%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Twilio Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival PAR Technology Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Twilio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Twilio Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Twilio Inc.
|0
|1
|7
|2.88
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Twilio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.21% and an $154.75 average target price. PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 31.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Twilio Inc. is looking more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Twilio Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 59.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twilio Inc.
|-5.76%
|1.64%
|8.2%
|33.99%
|139.84%
|55.78%
|PAR Technology Corporation
|3.38%
|-1.7%
|6.95%
|5.78%
|42.33%
|19.49%
For the past year Twilio Inc. has stronger performance than PAR Technology Corporation
Summary
Twilio Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.
Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
