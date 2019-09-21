Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

We are comparing Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 18.01 N/A -1.31 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.52 N/A 0.43 21.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twilio Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Twilio Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Twilio Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Twilio Inc. has a 36.04% upside potential and an average target price of $155.38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twilio Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 26.5% respectively. 0.5% are Twilio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was more bullish than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.