Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Reaches $132.06 After 5.00% Up Move; Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shorts Up By 27.76%

The stock of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.10% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 1.06 million shares traded. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has risen 139.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.84% the S&P500.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had an increase of 27.76% in short interest. GDP's SI was 171,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.76% from 134,000 shares previously. With 23,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)'s short sellers to cover GDP's short positions. The SI to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation's float is 2.13%. It closed at $10.44 lastly. It is down 6.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $128.45 million. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. The firm owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States.

More recent Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "Goodrich Petroleum Corp. – MarketWatch" on December 03, 2009. Also Businessinsider.com published the news titled: "5.0% GDP! – Business Insider" on December 23, 2014.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.95 billion. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution.