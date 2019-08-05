Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Reaches $123.42 After 5.00% Down Move; Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Antofagasta PLC had 45 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, July 5. The stock of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BNP Paribas. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. Deutsche Bank maintained Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 28. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Friday, June 28 report. See Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 935.00 New Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 930.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 750.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 935.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 930.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 935.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 930.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 930.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 920.00 Maintain

The stock of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.69% or $10.28 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 5.19 million shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has risen 139.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TWLO News: 08/05/2018 – Twilio 1Q Rev $129M; 08/05/2018 – TWILIO INC SEES FULL YEAR BASE REVENUE $ 507.0 MLN TO $ 510.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Twilio Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWLO); 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Twilio 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Twilio 1Q Loss $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – Twilio Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – TWILIO REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $435M OF CONV SR; 08/05/2018 – TWILIO INC SEES FULL YEAR NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $ 0.10 TO $ 0.07The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $16.07 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $117.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TWLO worth $803.25M less.

Among 9 analysts covering Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Twilio has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $153.11’s average target is 24.06% above currents $123.42 stock price. Twilio had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by JMP Securities. The stock of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.07 billion. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution.

More notable recent Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twilio Shares Fall Despite Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Twilio’s Valuation Is Rich, But The Stock Will Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Don’t Bet Against Twilio Stock – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Getting Too Bullish on Twilio Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. The company has market cap of 8.06 billion GBP. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services divisions. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. The firm produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.